Quick
Convenient
Affordable

Continue

About InstaCal

A powerful calendar app that puts all your events right at your fingertips, always available in your Mac's menu bar.

...

What does it provide

...

Great Interface

Easily view your agenda or full month from one convenient view.

...

Menu Bar App

Out of the way but always available, InstaCal is just 1 click away.

...

Connect with Google

Connect directly with Google Calendar to utilize additional features like invitations and viewing responses to your invitations

...

Multiple Accounts

Support for multiple google accounts, as well as your local apple calendar, including iCloud, Exchange and more.

...

Latest Features

Touch Bar and Dark mode Support.

Switch between Menubar and Dock

...

Fully Featured

Create and view your calendar events, make changes, even invite friends.

InstaCal
To Top