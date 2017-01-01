Great Interface Easily view your agenda or full month from one convenient view.

Menu Bar App Out of the way but always available, InstaCal is just 1 click away.

Connect with Google Connect directly with Google Calendar to utilize additional features like invitations and viewing responses to your invitations

Multiple Accounts Support for multiple google accounts, as well as your local apple calendar, including iCloud, Exchange and more.

Latest Features Touch Bar and Dark mode Support. Switch between Menubar and Dock